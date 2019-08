"I say to the Israeli army along the border, from tonight be ready and wait for us. Do not rest, do not be reassured, and do not bet for a single moment that Hezbollah will allow [...] aggression of this kind."

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel rose on Sunday 25 August, after two Iran-backed organization members were killed in an Israeli strike in Syria and two drones crashed near the Hezbollah headquarters in Beirut.sources told Reuters on Tuesday.according to sources cited by Reuters. "The direction now is for a calculated strike, but how matters develop, that's another thing," a source added.Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) crashed near the Hezbollah headquarters in the suburbs of Beirut on 25 August, leading to significant damage to the press building and injuring several people, an accident which Lebanon called an Israeli "attack" on the country's sovereignty It is not the first time Beirut has condemned Israel for conducting raids in Lebanese airspace and violating Lebanon's sovereignty.On Sunday 25 August, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel of an imminent response to the UAVs crash. Nasrallah said in a televised speech:Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded in kind to Nasrallah and leaders of Iran and Lebanon, remarking that they should "be careful of what they say and watch their actions"."I heard what Nasrallah said. I suggest to Nasrallah to calm down. He knows well that Israel knows how to defend itself and to pay back its enemies", said Netanyahu .Israeli authorities earlier confirmed the Syrian air strikes , arguing that they were aimed at "Iranian Quds Force operatives and Shiite militia targets", but did not comment on other strikes. Iranian authorities denied that their forces suffered from the strikes.