"We won't tolerate attacks on Israel from any country in the area. Any country that allows its territory to be used for attacks against Israel will bear the consequences," said Netanyahu. "I stress: The state will bear the consequences."

Tehran has mocked Israel's intensified efforts to root out Iranian presence in the region after the IDF struck targets in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq in one day, while threatening to continue attacks against Iran's 'accomplices'.Qassem Soleimani tweetedTensions in the region heated up over the weekend after the IDF struck targets on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, in order to thwart what it called an imminent attack by Iranian proxies against the state of Israel. While Syria claims it downed most of the missiles, Israel called the pre-emptive strike a success, releasing a blurry video as a proof.Hours later, Israel allegedly sent drones to hunt for Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.Another attack against Iran-linked targets rocked the Iraqi Anbar province near the border with Syria on Sunday afternoon, whenThe strike, which the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) blamed on Israel, killed at least one Shiite fighter.did make it crystal clear on Sunday that it will go out against any nation-state that supports Iran in the region.