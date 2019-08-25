© Lasha Darkmoon



Israeli Defense Forces have struck multiple 'Iranian targets' outside Damascus, claiming it helped prevent a deadly attack with 'killer drones'. Syrian state TV said the country's air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.There have been multiple reports of explosions in the sky over Damascus on Saturday evening before midnight, asIn a rare admission, theThe raid reportedly focused around Aqraba village, southeast of Damascus,Syrian military sources claimed. There was no immediate confirmation of any death or injuries, even though Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus said there might be casualties among the 'militia.'Israel frequently launches airstrikes in Syria,but rarely comments on specific operations.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted after the attack.