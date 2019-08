© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has said that the Trump administration, himself included, will make an effort to secure Russia's return to the G7, as it is what US President Donald Trump thinks Washington should do.However, when asked if he agrees with his boss's stance on the issue, Pompeo dodged the question, merely stating that he would be pursuing that goal as well.While Pompeo fell short of explicitly agreeing with Trump's Russia policy, despite being his country's top diplomat and thus the man in charge of implementing it, he still reaffirmed Trump's interest in seeing Russia return to the club.The US president has repeatedly spoken about the need to readmit Russia. As the G7 summit in Biarritz, France wrapped up on Monday, Trump tentatively invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to the next year's G7 meet-up hosted by the US.It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea, and he has not been the only one warning of the dangers of alienating Russia from the West.Calls for rapprochement with Russia, however, have been lost on European Council president Donald Tusk. Tusk, never a fan of Moscow, said that while having Russia might be useful from a practical standpoint, inviting Ukraine would be "a better option."