'The End Times of Western Hegemony', I wish this were written by Macron although it might as well have been. He said exactly this after the G7 gathering which could be summed up in Shakespeare's words as "much ado about nothing."Or to paraphrase Sherlock Holmes, a story of the dog that didn't bark, the shoes that didn't drop.Most of the world's biggest economies are not members of the G7, although Italy is albeit represented by a caretaker prime minister and now technically bankrupt (and in possession of enough French banking creditors to drown Macron and the whole French economy). China, India, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa and of course Russia are not members and while some were willing to be patronized as "guests" others had more pride.All the more remarkable then that no sooner had the participants and guests departed France when President Macron made some of the most fateful remarks of his presidency.And he described Russia as a "deeply European country." Given that Russia is Europe's biggest country, you may wonder why these obvious historical and geographical truths took so long to dawn on Macron and have not even yet dawned on his confreres.The complete failure of attempts to "punish" Russia over Crimea, the breakthrough of Nord-Stream2, the continuing rise of China and its potential to hole the American economy by retaliation against US sanctions in an election year, were all obvious signs.And so one part of what we have with Macron's speech is one of the emperors admitting the empire is at least down to its under-garments and it is not a pretty sight.The prestige in foreign policy terms of Russia has scarcely ever been higher. Russia has been seen to stand by, to protect and to prevail with its friends while others bring nothing but disappointment, even betrayal.But Macron has another motive too.Not Putin but Trump.The bull in the china-shop presidency of Donald Trump has brought to the surface an always latent hostility to US domination which stretches across the political spectrum from Gaullism to the once powerful and Moscow-oriented Communist Party, whose long-time leader Georges Marchais was the closest that ideology ever had in the West to a leader with genuine mass popularity.