On Tensions in Syria's Idlib

Following the US decision to suspend F-35 procurements for Turkey due to the latter's decision to buy Russian S-400 air defence systems, Moscow offered Ankara to study the possibility of replacing American jets with a Russian analogue, the Su-35.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed the possibility of continuing cooperation in the defence industry, including on both fourth-generation Su-35 and fifth-generation Su-57 jets. He added that Turkey is interested in not only buying, but also jointly producing military products.Putin and Erdogan also discussed the situation in Syria, including recent developments in Idlib Province. The Turkish president praised the agreements on the de-escalation zone, but said that their implementation was complicated due to the Syrian military's actions."In regard to the Sochi memorandum, which we signed last September, we were able to achieve relative stability. But, unfortunately, since May, the [Syrian] government troops have been bombing civilian facilities, which violated this relative calm. Unfortunately, this complicates the implementation of the Sochi memorandum", he said.He further added that the latest developments in Idlib have started endangering Turkish troops, deployed in Syria without Damascus' consent. Erdogan noted that "all relevant steps" will be taken to avert danger to the country's forces.Responding to ongoing shelling, coming from the territory of Idlib, the Syrian Army earlier in August launched an offensive and secured control over the town of Khan Sheikhoun and number of other settlements in Idlib and the north of Hama Province.