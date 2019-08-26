© REUTERS/Regis Duvignau



Meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister at G7 was premature for the US delegation, Donald Trump has said amid reports that he was 'blindsided' by the top diplomat's surprise appearance at the summit.US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that whilehe did not want to meet Iranian Foreign Minister as "it was too soon."American officials told Reuters that Zarif's appearance had caught them by surprise, and Trump refused to comment on the matter. However, the US president has now revealed that he encouraged Macron to "go ahead" and continue talks with Tehran."I'm looking at a very strong Iran,During Zarif's brief stay in Biarritz, Macron and his aides tried to defuse tensions that were stoked after the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-introduced sweeping sanctions on the Islamic Republic. In response, Tehran curbed some of its commitments under the deal and began the low-yield enrichment of uranium.Paris spearheaded European efforts to keep the 2015 agreement afloat, even without US participation. The French peace plan reportedly involves the US lifting its oil embargo on Iran, in exchange for Iran immediately returning to compliance with the 2015 deal, and coming to the negotiating table.. A French official told Reuters that the talks were "positive and will continue," but the foreign minister was more reserved, saying that the "road ahead is difficult ... but worth trying."