A report alleging that Donald Trump suggested using nuclear weapons to decimate hurricanes before they reached the US is untrue, the US president has claimed, describing the story as "ridiculous" fake news.Citing unnamed government sources, Axios reported that Trump had urged senior Homeland Security and national security officials to explore the idea of using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes from hitting the US.The suggestion was never seriously considered as a possible policy, the outlet said.