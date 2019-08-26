© Ontario Police Department



A California mom has been arrested for allegedly killing her 4-month-old and 14-year-old, authorities said.Linda Nguyen, 47, was arrested for the deaths of her two daughters, who were found this week in their garage in Ontario, about 40 miles east of Los Angeles, the Ontario police said on Thursday."She willingly provided a statement that confirmed she acted alone in the deaths of her two children," Sgt. Bill Russell told ABC News on Friday."Nguyen remains at a local hospital but will be booked at West Valley Detention Center on two counts of murder once she has been medically cleared," police said on Thursday.She's expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days, Russell said.Russell called the case a "horrible tragedy." He said "the mother was dealing with depression" but he did not elaborate or say if she was being treated.