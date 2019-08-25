The Trump administration is planning to open a US consulate in Greenland for the first time in decades, amid increased strategic and economic interest in the Danish territory.. A copy of the letter was obtained by the Associated Press.The US has a "strategic interest in enhancing political, economic, and commercial relationships across the Arctic region", said the letter to the Senate foreign relations committee.Donald Trump sparked a diplomatic dispute with US-ally Denmark this week after he proposed that the US buy Greenland and the Danish government rejected the idea. Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen called it an "absurd discussion". Trump fired back that her comments were "nasty" and canceled a planned trip to Denmark.On Friday, Trump said he had spoken with Frederiksen and called her "a wonderful woman." he told reporters before leaving the White House for the G7 summit in France. "We have a very good relationship with Denmark ... Very nice. She put a call in and I appreciated it very much."A permanent diplomatic presence would allow the US tothe state department letter said.It said the consulate would be "a critical component of ourCongress would likely have been open to the idea, but after Trump's actions the proposal will likely gain greater scrutiny.The state department said it has already assigned a Greenlandic affairs officer working out of the US embassy in Copenhagen. It now plans to hire locally employed staff in Greenland by fall, or soon thereafter. Ultimately,Experts say establishing a greater US presence in Greenland is not unwarranted, despite the awkward roll out of Trump's idea to buy the semi-autonomous Danish territory.In April, Russian president Vladimir Putin put forward a program to reaffirm his country's presence in the Arctic, including efforts to build ports and other infrastructure and expand its icebreaker fleet. Russia wants to stake its claim in the region that is believed to hold up to one-fourth of the Earth's undiscovered oil and gas.China sees Greenland as a possible source of rare earth minerals and other resources as well as a location for a port to ship through the Arctic to the eastern US.