US President Donald Trump has cancelled a meeting with the Danish PM after she unequivocally shot down his dreams of purchasing resource-rich Greenland, a much-memed possibility about which the president was quite serious.which apparently have few pressing matters to discuss absent the gigantic and seemingly absurd real-estate purchase.the president tweeted on Monday.Frederiksen refused to even entertain the possibility, calling the purchase "absurd" and explaining more than once that "Greenland is not for sale" - and thatTrump, for his part, has floated the idea of purchasing the landmass multiple times, musing thatThe US already has an airbase on Greenland, and Trump had apparently reasoned that because Denmark is an ally of the US, it would be willing to part with the land, the administration of which costs $700 million annually. However, the island is home to 55,000 people, many of whom are Danish nationals and probably have mixed feelings about becoming US subjects. It has its own Prime Minister and controls its own domestic affairs, though Copenhagen takes care of its military defense and foreign policy.Danish politicians echoed their leader's dismissal of the American offer, calling the idea "completely ridiculous" and an "April fool's joke," and even Trump seemed to find the humor in the possibility, tweeting a photoshopped image of a solid gold Trump Tower in the middle of a Greenland village with the tagline "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"