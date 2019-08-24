© Reuters / stringer

US President Donald Trump has announced yet another major hike of existing and future tariffs on some $550 billion in Chinese goods, criticizing Beijing's attempt to offset the losses as 'unfair' and 'politically motivated.'Duties on $250 million worth of Chinese goods already taxed at 25 percent will increase to 30 percent starting on October 1, the US president tweeted on Friday, enraged that Beijing dared to respond to his previous tariff jab. In addition, he said, $300 billion in imports set to be taxed at 10 percent starting on September 1 will be taxed at 15 percent instead.The latest salvo in the raging US-China trade war ups the ante after Beijing applied duties of its own to $75 billion in American goods,Chinese countermeasures envisage 5 to 10 percent duties on American farm products including beef, pork, and soybeans, a 25 percent duty on cars,Still unsure who was a "bigger enemy" to the United States - Chinese President Xi Jinping, or Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell - Trump spent Friday trying to convince his Twitter followers that China was the sole aggressor in this trade war.Since the beginning of the conflict in March 2018, Trump has been playing the victim card, routinely labeling China a currency manipulator that steals US technologies and kills thousands of Americans with synthetic opioids, in between the futile trade talks.US businesses are growing increasingly desperate over the stalemate, urging Trump to put the tit-for-tat tariff war on hold and seek common ground with Xi. The US tech industry is set to lose billions as Trump seems determined to cut off Chinese companies like Huawei from American markets, despite a temporary reprieve.