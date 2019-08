© Sputnik

Support for Huawei has grown across Southeast Asia,despite US president Donald Trump's trade war against Beijing.Huawei Technologies is gaining a foothold in Southeast Asia, despite the ongoing US trade war on China, experts have said in Asian media."It becomes necessary for Southeast Asian countries to explore the possibilities offered by 5G for the next generation," analyst at the Foreign Policy and Security Studies programme at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia, Farlina Said, told Asia One, adding that businesses will rely on Huawei to help ASEAN countries build their Smart Cities Networks to help with disaster management and sustainable development.Speaking on how Washington's trade war on Beijing has affected Huawei's profits, industry analyst Liu Dingding told the Global Times that the Chinese should "feel inspired" by Huawei's positive growth reports as the telecoms firm ranked #1 on China's largest private enterprises on Thursday, adding that, Chinese private companies, especially the industry leaders, delivered a good report."Huawei's 5G technology was "reputed to be both advanced and relatively more afforable," analyst Amalina Anuar said in early August , adding that having a "multivendor approach" and avoiding exclusion of Huawei was "considered a more balanced policy option so (that) ASEAN members don't have to choose sides".The comments come as gained 50 5G commercial contracts and shipped over 150,000 base stations , company executive director of the board and president of the Carrier BG, Ryan Ding said at the MWC Shanghai Conference on in late June."Globally, 5G is gaining strong momentum in its commercial adoption. Since the first half of this year, a good number of countries, including," Mr Ding said.He added that businesses were embracing 5G as the company promotes a "comprehensive digital transformation" to improve "efficiency in many industries".The developments come as the US continues its trade war against China, where US president DonaldDespite Trump meeting Chinese president Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June, where the US president agreed to let Chinese firms sell components not deemed a threat to US national security, Washington continues to routinely accuse the Chinese telecoms giant of working for Beijing, which both Huawei and Chinese officials have repeatedly and strongly denied.Responding to President Trump's tariff regime,Huawei has also taken its own steps via major investments in advancing its cutting-edge technologies to continue leading the market and