This unmarked stone crypt at an exclusive Jewish mausoleum is the likely final resting place of Jeffrey Epstein, DailyMail.com can reveal.Sources believe the pedophile financier's remains wereCemetery staff have refused to say why they mysteriously removed the couple's memorial plate last Wednesday - the day after 66-year-old Epstein's low-key funeral in New York - and replaced it with a blank white slab.Mark, 65 - sole heir to the predator's $577 million fortune - added: 'It's a private family matter, you got that? I'm not going to answer your question.'The twinned granite vaults are located in a large community mausoleum housing dozens of other Jewish graves at the IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches. They are modest and in keeping with Jewish tradition, starkly different to the grandeur Epstein enjoyed before child sex abuse allegations brought his jet-set lifestyle crashing down.However plots and mausoleum spots there are believed to cost as much as $250,000, owing to its proximity to wealthy Palm Beach. IJ Morris is part of the Dignity Memorial network of funerals homes and cemeteries.Parent company Service Corporation International released a further statement on behalf of IJ Morris, saying: 'As part of our commitment to all families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media.'Between them, the Epstein brothers own numerous properties including an 8,000-acre ranch in New Mexico and an entire private island in the US Virgin Islands that could have discreetly hosted his grave.ButThe exclusive palm-lined cemetery on the fringes of the Florida Everglades is a 30-minute drive from the Palm Beach mansion where Epstein is said to have preyed upon many of his underage victims.New York City's Medical Examiner confirmed last week that Epstein committed suicide by hanging himself in a federal jail cell as he waited to go on trial for child sex trafficking.The death sparked outrage among his numerous victims who are desperate to know how such a high-profile prisoner was allowed to cheat justice and carry his dark secrets to the grave.The State of New York paperwork lists the method of disposal as 'entombment' - but does not reveal a location. However a sudden police presence and increased security at the Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches last week hinted at a high-profile arrival.On Saturday, when the cemetery is usually closed for the Jewish Sabbath,When DailyMail.com reporters attempted to access the sprawling memorial site sandwiched between tropical swampland and a golf course we were warned it was trespassing.Mausoleum spaces at the Star of David Cemetery are typically more expensive than burial plots - but are considered more secure.Jonathan Weis, funeral director for IJ Morris, the firm that operates the 26-acre cemetery, refused to discuss Epstein, telling DailyMail.com: 'I don't have any information for you'.IJ Morris has a second location in Brooklyn, New York and boasts of its expertise in transporting Jewish remains over long distances and to and from Israel.Officials say Epstein hanged himself with a bed sheet as he waited to face charges of sex trafficking of a minor and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He was found with several broken bones in his neck when guards were doing their morning rounds on Saturday August 10.The revelation that his thyroid bone was broken - an injury typically recorded in strangulations - led to wild speculation that Epstein was murdered in his cell.His death also prompted outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, known for fraternizing with socialites, royalty and presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could have been left without surveillance.They also launched a blistering attack last week on the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, saying 'no one should die in jail' and attacking the 'medieval' conditions at the federal facility.Epstein was arrested July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls as young as 14.The case was closed because of his death but Attorney General Bill Barr has made it clear that federal investigators are still gunning for his cronies.The billionaire was already a registered sex offender after pleading guilty in 2008 to Florida state charges of unlawfully paying a teenage girl for sex. However he served a mere 13 months in jail, much of the time allowed out on work release, after agreeing a controversial 'sweetheart deal' to avoid federal charges.Prior to his conviction, Epstein had counted the rich and powerful, including Trump, Clinton, director Woody Allen, Britain's Prince Andrew and Saudi leader Mohammad bin Salman, among his associates. Clinton and Trump both said they hadn't seen Epstein in years and knew nothing of his misconduct when new charges were brought against him.