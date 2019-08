© New York Post

Cash: $56,547,773

Fixed Income Investments: $14,304,679

Equities: $112,679,138

Aviation Assets, Cars, Boats: $18,551,700

Hedge Funds and Private Equity Investments: $194,986,301

New York Mansion: $55,931,000

New Mexico Ranch: $17,246,208

Palm Beach Home: $12,380,209

Paris Property: $8,672,823

Great St. James Island: $22,498,600

Little St. James Island: $63,874,223

Disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein reportedly wrote a final will just two days before killing himself in a New York jail, placing $578 million in assets into a trust, which could hinder efforts to collect damages by women he sexually abused.which could shield them from his victims seeking damages.in case one of the others couldn't or wouldn't serve. Nikolic said Monday he was "shocked" to be named in the will, according to Bloomberg Nikolic said in an emailed statement.Epstein owned a lot of real estate, including a ranch in New Mexico, a mansion in Manhattan and a private Caribbean island. The properties are held through various entities named in the will.The $578 million doesn't include Epstein's extensive art collection, which is subject to appraisal.Epstein was in a federal jail cell in Manhattan awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy and and trafficking minors for sex when he allegedly hanged himself on Aug. 10. The medical examiner determined the death a suicide, though, conspiracy theories abound after such a high-profile case ends in such a manner.It is expected that Epstein's estate will face a number of lawsuits by women who claim he abused them while they were children. Epstein pleaded guilty more than a decade ago to prostitution charges in Florida and soliciting an underage girl.Steiner said.Then it doesn't matter who the estate goes to."As for the executors, Indyke and Kahn, they are lawyers who are "investigating potential debts and claims of the estate and at this time they are unknown," and will be paid $250,000 each, and no trustee is named in the will.