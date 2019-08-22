© REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to France is being hailed as a revolutionary turn in the European Union's policy toward Moscow. While that would be a step in the right direction, rumors of it might be greatly exaggerated.Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron certainly seemed all smiles at their meeting in Bregancon on Monday, leading respected international commentator John Laughland to declare that "On every level, the West has now abandoned its earlier hostility to Putin and Russia."The meeting took place just a few days ahead of the G7 summit in France, to which Putin was not invited; Russia has been suspended from the group of industrialized nations since 2014, after the US and UK blamed it for the crisis in Ukraine.After all, Trump himself has mused about better relations with Russia and advocated sovereignty over imperialism in his UN speeches.Yet as the Russian leadership is keenly aware, Western politicians' words are one thing, and deeds quite another.Meanwhile, Macron just could not help himself, choosing to open the meeting by lecturing Putin about free speech and democracy.On Wednesday, the French president said that readmitting Russia to the G8 would be a "strategic error" and a sign of "weakness," unless the situation in Ukraine was resolved first. This is hardly an "180-degree change" in French policy, as Laughland hoped.Even if he were correct, how exactly would Paris go about that?Macron's vision of a civilization extending "from Lisbon to Vladivostok" sounds grand, but the time for it was in 1991, when Russia was eager to embrace the West. A lot has changed since then. Now it is on Europe to prove itself worthy of such an alliance, and that will take a lot more than virtue-signaling and cheap talk.So far, there is nothing to suggest that the Europeans are ready to change their ways. Nothing at all.