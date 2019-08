© Atish Waghwase



Roopkund, a remote lake high in the Indian Himalaya, is home to one of archaeology's spookiest mysteries:. Now, a study published today in Nature Communications attempts to unravel what happened at "Skeleton Lake" — but the results raise more questions than answers.In the early 2000s, preliminary DNA studies had suggested that the people who died at Roopkund were of South Asian ancestry, and radiocarbon dates from around the site cluster at 800 A.D., a sign that they all died in a single event.Now,And unlike the later South Asian skeletons,"We have tried to answer all possible sources of genetic ancestries of [the] Roopkund skeletons but," writes study co-author Niraj Rai , an archaeogeneticist at the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences in Lucknow, India, in an email.Roopkund's strangeness unnerves even professionals. In the 1950s, one explorer described the site to an Indian radio station as a "ghastly scene that made us catch our breath." And for decades, many scholars have tried to figure out who the men and women at Roopkund were and when they died.The people's cause of death has remained elusive.To check this scenario and others, an international team of researchers performed genomic analyses of the Roopkund remains. The team didn't have expectations for who the people at Roopkund might have been, but signs of Mediterranean ancestry high in the Indian Himalaya came as a surprise."When we actually got the DNA back, it was super clear that some of these were not individuals with typical South Asian ancestry," says Éadaoin Harney , study co-author and a researcher at Harvard's department of organismic and evolutionary biology. "Definitely not something we were expecting at all."Did the Mediterranean group come for the Raj Jat pilgrimage and then stay at the lake long enough to meet their ends there? William Sax , head of Heidelberg University's anthropology department and author of a book on the pilgrimage , says that this type of scenario "wouldn't make any sense."Sax has made three trips to the lake, most recently in 2004 as part of a National Geographic television show, and says that modern pilgrims pay it little attention., so they sort of stop and briefly show a bit of respect, if you will — but it's not and never has been terribly important for the pilgrimage itself," he says. "It's kind of a dark and dirty place where you sort of nod your head and move on."Researchers have plans to further unravel Roopkund's mysteries: Rai says that next year, another expedition will visit the lake to study artifacts associated with the skeletons.