© Jerzy Strzelecki



© Lars Curfs



© Antiquity Publications Ltd



A church with a view

No archaeological evidence has ever been found to back the biblical tale of Moses, the

Exodus

from Egypt, or the

mass migration of early Hebrews

to the fertile land of Canaan. (And no, there's no evidence that Mount Sinai is in Saudi Arabia

© Jerzy Strzelecki



© M. Judd / Antiquity Publications Dedication:



© M. Judd / Antiquity Publications



© M. Judd / Antiquity Publications Ltd



Rodents help out

© D. Foran / Antiquity Publications Ltd



© D. Foran / Antiquity Publication



© D. Foran / Antiquity Publications Ltd



© David Bjorgen



From the summit of Mount Nebo in Jordan, Moses could see Canaan . The patriarch could even see Jerusalem perched on a hilltop on a good day, according to tradition.Moses would never make the trip to the Promised Land, the Bible tells us, but he was buried on that very mountain ridge. Thousands of years later, apparently sometimewhere the patriarch was supposed to have gazed westward. And pilgrims began to arrive.The question is who exactly those pilgrims visiting between the third and eighth centuries were. Where did they come from? What were they like?It's hard to know because earlyEven secondary burials (when the body was left to decay for a year or two, at which time the bones would be collected and put in a stone or clay vessel) were "communal" at Mount Nebo, negating these people's individuality to the last.write Margaret Judd of the University of Pittsburgh, and Lesley Gregoricka and Debra Foran of Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario in the journal of Antiquity Yet despite this deliberate effort to downplay the pilgrims' identities, origins and ethnicities, the team overcame. Mosaics dedicated to the monks around 1,500 years ago and isotopic analysis of teeth revealed that nearly half the pilgrims buried at Mount Nebo had come from somewhere else.The conclusion from that and other evidence, including skeletal demographics, is that early Christian pilgrims came to Mount Nebo from far and wide. "alike, due in part to the site's association with the Prophet Moses," the team writes., another ages-old theory recently bruited about. Again.) It's true that the late Prof. Adam Zertal proposed that mysterious stone walls found at Khirbet el-Mastarah, in the wasteland of the Jordan Valley, are the remains of camps erected by the ancient Israelites crossing, very, very slowly, into Canaan. The main grounds for his theory are thatputatively the time of the historic migration. Prof. David Ben-Shlomo of Ariel University later postulated that the nomadic ancients built stone shelters for their livestock, while the people themselves lived in tents.That's the beginning and end of possible archaeological backing for the Moses story, so far ThusYet it proved magnetic for early pilgrims, becoming a center of a network of monasteries in central Transjordan during the Byzantine period, the researchers say.Mount Nebo lies just outside Madaba, the Jordanian town that houses St. George's Church, dated to the sixth century, which in turn houses the famed earliest-known map of the Holy Land and its pilgrimage sites. That map, on the church floor, is dated to about the year 560. Madaba is at the crossroads of ancient routes for trading - and for pilgrimages.As Christianity began to entrench itself in Europe, pilgrims started to arrive, chiefly rich ones who could afford to, the researchers say. The earliest known mention of the church atop Nebo was by. She not only visited Nebo while touring between cave-ensconced hermits in the Jordan Valley, but is believed to be the author of a letter describing her experiences.Later visitors, including theologian, also wrote of Mount Nebo, describing a towering church surrounded by monasteries.. That was it, the team says.While the Christian structures at Mount Nebo have been explored by archaeologists since the 1930s, the commingled skeletal remains were only uncovered this millennium, from two chambers in the eastern crypt., between the time of Egeria's visit and Robebus' rule. Support for the time line is provided by Roman coins found in the crypt.Regarding the origin of the long-dead people, different geographical regions have different proportions of certain isotopes. Interestingly enough, the controls "to estimate local isotope bioavailability" included eight local rodents.The results were enlightening. Analysis of strontium and oxygen isotopes in tooth enamel revealed that about- their isotopic signatures weren't typical of the locals. They would have come to Mount Nebo later in life.One last note.In Uyun Musa, an oasis in Jordan not far from Madaba, where Moses is thought to have halted and bashed a rock with his walking stick to summon water, is a church called Kaianus. In the church is a mosaic dating to the late fifth century or early sixth. On the mosaic is a name: Gayyan.The ancients weren't obsessed with historical accuracy or precise names, and the name Gayyan is very similar to Gaianus.Gaianus is name of the bishop of Madaba, according to Cyril of Scythopolis, a sixth-century monk. It's also the name of a man who, Cyril wrote, lived in Malatya in central Turkey.According to the team,Other names also provide clues to the diverse origin of the faithful at Mount Nebo. True, the Christians were supposed to forgo their personal vanities, but there were 44 dedicatory mosaics.The finds also suggest that Lady Egeria may have been a little lonely in her pilgrimage. Among the dozens of people buried at Mount Nebo who are now being studied,- though there's a debate about one skeleton. A comparison with 11 other monastic sites in the region shows that almost all human remains were male, though the remains of one woman was found at Deir Ein Abata in Jordan.Pilgrims spoke only of males at Mount Nebo, the team points out;disguised as a man to better serve the Lord, as she saw it.To this day, people throng Mount Nebo, possibly following in the footsteps of Moses, or not. We'll never know. And they still come from far and wide. And when they stand on the summit, they can see the fertile land of Israel - and Jerusalem, on a good day.