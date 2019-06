© J Stomatol Oral Maxillofac Surg (2019)



One of the last crusader kings had scurvy when he died, a new forensic analysis finds - contradicting old narratives that he died of plague or dysentery.The new find comes from an old jawbone that wasThey found forensic evidence that the bone did indeed come from St. Louis, and that he had a severe case of scurvy when he died. The results of their examinations were made available online June 8 in the Journal of Stomatology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.Scurvy is a disease that results from vitamin C deficiency . A healthy person gets enough vitamin C to ward it off. But Louis, whoScurvy causes gum disease, loss of teeth, anemia and weakness, among other symptoms.To prove that the jawbone indeed came from Louis IX, the researchers first visually inspected it and showed that it had the right shape for a jaw of a 56-year-old man. (Louis IX was 56 years old when he died.) Then they compared it to existing sculptures in the cathedral of the dead king's face, and found they closely matched up. Finally, the team performed radiocarbon dating on the bone to measure the amount of carbon with eight attached neutrons (a radioactive variety) in the bone.Radioactive carbon decays at a constant rate and bodies stop absorbing new carbon from the environment at death, so carbon 14 levels are used to determine a bone sample's age., they wrote, except that Louis seems to have lived mostly or entirely on fish . And the ocean has less carbon 14, so ocean creatures are known have somewhat less of this radioactive carbon in their bodies than land-based creatures. Thus it seems, the researchers wrote, that Louis simply ate so much fish that it made his bones seem older.The researchers found evidence of severe scurvy in the jaw, but, the researchers said.