Anti-trafficking activist Jaco Booyens said President Donald Trump has done more to fight child sex-trafficking than any other world leader, but the United States has a long way to go in protecting American youth.Sex-trafficking has been a major issue recently as financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex-trafficking and conspiracy, died Saturday in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial. Alleged victims are coming out with their stories and lawsuits against his estate.Booyens is the founder of SHAREtogether , a non-profit that fights child sex-trafficking around the world. He is also the president and CEO of film company After Eden Pictures, and director of the movie "8 Days," which tells the story of a young girl who fell victim to trafficking. Booyens has been part of the effort to conquer sex-trafficking since 2001, he said."Historically, U.S. children are the ones who are forgotten," he told the Daily Caller News Foundation."In the free world, there is no leader that has taken this kind of initiative," he said.U.S. law enforcement is under-resourced, Booyens said,In states where this is the case, he said authorities lean on local police departments to deal with trafficking. He said he does not believe police departments, though they do their best, have the manpower or resources to tackle this massive problem."It is all races, all genders, all zip codes, all economic classes," he said.Human trafficking is handled by the Department of Labor , Booyens said, and he would like to see this moved to a different federal agency,DOL did not respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.He also said there needs to be more support from the general public on these issues."Pay attention, report everything you see," he said. "Get actively involved."He suggested the Department of Education under Secretary Betsy DeVos should have a child sex-trafficking training program that teaches children how to conduct themselves on social media, including what kind of profile they are presenting to potential traffickers. The DOE did not yet respond to a request for comment on the matter."There needs to be awareness so children don't fall into the trap," Booyens said. "Then there needs to be a serious effort to rescue those already trafficked."Most people think of child sex-trafficking as an incident where the child is kidnapped, Booyens said, and while this is sometimes the case, children become victims in other ways.He described an anonymous 13-year-old American girl who was rescued from sex-trafficking while living at home, where her father was allegedly trafficking her."Her father had convinced her this was how she was going to pay for college.""You may say, 'This is ridiculous,'" he added. "But it is not. A child is desperate for attention. A child takes guidance."Other children are lured from their homes by predators, as Booyens portrayed in his film "8 Days."The film tells the story of a California teenager who spoke regularly online about not being allowed to go out of her house often. She snuck out one night to attend a party with a boy — but unbeknownst to her, that boy had been approached by a trafficker."Trafficker says, 'Bring more girls to the party,' pays the kid $200," Booyens explained. When it was time for her to go home, she received a ride from the awaiting traffickers. Though she was rescued within eight days,, Booyens said.He added that it was shocking she was found so quickly.," Booyens said. "She will never have children. She will never be able to go the bathroom normally."The United States has broken women down into sexual objects, Booyens said."Women in the U.S. feel that if they do not watch porn with their husbands or partners they will be rejected," he said, adding, ""This issue is not a political issue," Booyens said. "This issue is about children, the untouchables. ButBooyens wants Americans and lawmakers to take a serious look at the laws surrounding sex-trafficking in the country."There is work to be done," he said. "Draw the line. Hold those who pay for sex with children in this country accountable.""If we do not go after them, throw the book at them, and really make an example of them, there is no fear."