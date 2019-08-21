A waterspout was seen near Telaga Habour Park at Pantai Kok here for about 10 minutes, earlier today.Langkawi Civil Defense Force officer, Captain Shahfikri Darus said the incident occurred at about 11am followed by heavy rains and strong winds."However, as of 2pm, no reports of any damage had been reported."According to information from the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the incident was a normal weather phenomenon," he said here today.The phenomenon was also witnessed by a group of 80 tourists on the man-made island Paradise 101 nearby.The waterspout became widespread after islanders shared pictures and videos on the social media.