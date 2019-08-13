Puppet Masters
Zelenskiy: Decree signed to fast-track citizenship for 'persecuted' Russians, 'defenders' of Ukraine
RFE/RL
Tue, 13 Aug 2019 12:44 UTC
In a decree (No. 594 / 2019) published on the presidential website on August 13, Zelenskiy ordered the cabinet to "urgently" develop and draft a law "aimed at simplifying the procedure for acquiring citizenship."
The decree covers "foreigners and stateless persons who have participated in the implementation of national security and defense measures and citizens of the Russian Federation who have been persecuted for political reasons."
The decree requires the government to submit a draft law on the revamped asylum procedures to parliament within three months.
The move comes less than a month after Russia announced a decree to fast-track the granting of citizenship to all residents of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting a war against Ukrainian troops.
Ukraine and the West decried the move as an attempt to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty and was seen as an effort to provoke Zelenskiy and undermine his electoral win in April.
Some 13,000 people have been killed and 1.5 million more have been internally displaced in the smoldering conflict over the past five years, according to estimates by the United Nations.
In a separate move, Ukraine's state security service accused a Russian consular officer in the western city of Lviv of spying and designated him persona non grata. The accused official has already left the country, a statement from the service said.
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
Withholding test results that could affect a lot of people just to attract traffic to one's website is not quite right. Everything shouldn't be...
sorry about the foul mouth. I just get so tired of people living a certain way, then forcing everyone else to celebrate their lifestyle when they...
Federal protected classes are incompatible in totality with equal rights laws. You are already from the start telling certain groups they are...
Why the fuck anyone care what anyone else's sexual orientation is? It is perverse, pathetic, and a lessening of one's accomplishments to color...
To me, another piece of evidence that humans evolve, sometimes fairly quickly, is the growing and ageing population in spite of generations of...