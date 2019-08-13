© Global Look / Michael Gross

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned allies that time is running out to squash Iran while it's weakened by an arms embargo, urging them to halt Tehran's "destabilizing behavior" before it regains the ability to fight back.Tweeting a countdown clock purporting to show the "time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasim Soleimani's travel ban ends," Pompeo urged "allies and partners" to step up their pressure on the bogeyman du jour before the embargo expires and the playing field levels somewhat.The post received approving nods from "Iranian-American" accounts retweeting hashtags like "#PahlaviMadeIranGreat" and "#IranRegimeChange" (and, interestingly enough, a lot of Hong Kong protesters), butStill others noted that the US was clearly worried about Iran being able to arm itself and push back against American aggression, and that the "threat" was entirely imaginary.Pompeo has been at the forefront of US efforts to rope a multinational coalition into "policing" the Strait of Hormuz for months, first blaming Iran for a series of minor but mysterious attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and last month pointing to Tehran's seizure of a British-owned tanker as proof that international trade needs "protection" from Iran's "unprovoked attacks."The US pulled out of the JCPOA nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed even harsher sanctions on Iran despite its compliance with the deal's terms. The deal's other participants have declined to follow suit in tearing up the agreement but have also dragged their feet standing up for Iran against US sanctions, triggering Iran to exceed uranium enrichment and stockpile limits last month in protest - a move the US and Israel have unsurprisingly depicted as a rush for the bomb.