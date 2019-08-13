"....another factor driving the intensity of conspiracy theorizing in the United States, and subsequent threat from conspiracy minded extremists, is the uncovering of real conspiracies and cover-ups, involving illegal, harmful or unconstitutional activities by government officials or leading political figures."

"The FBI assesses these conspiracy theories very likely will emerge, spread and evolve in the modern information market place.....Indicators that may lead to revised judgments or cause a change in the confidence level....include....significant efforts by major social media companies and websites to remove, regulate and counter potentially harmful conspiratorial content."

we might ask for whom

The exposure of state crimes hasn't always been called

'conspiracy theory.'

It used to be called

'asking questions of power.'

Traditionally it was the role of the mainstream media (MSM) to carry out this vital function of democracy.

especially when you want to lie to start another war.

"......You may have noticed that those who are too quick to shout 'conspiracy theorist' are equally swift, when consequences for authority and consensus impend, to look serious and say: 'It's more complicated than that.' These have become standard damage-control reflexes........One has become used to this stolid, complacent return serve: so apparently grounded in reason and scepticism but so often naive and one-dimensional."

Repeatedly lied to by the government and the MSM that serves it, they have turned away in droves and are exploring information the state would prefer they didn't.