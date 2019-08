© Michael E. Miller/The Washington Post via Getty Images



'People talking crazy on websites'

'Caught between a rock and a hard place'

The FBI has pegged "conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists " as a burgeoning terrorist threat for the U.S., raising questions about the legal implications for websites where fringe groups sow those conspiracies.In an exclusive article for Yahoo News published Thursday, contributor Jana Winter reported on an FBI bulletin from May 30, 2019 that, for the very first time, named fringe extremists as a domestic terrorist threat.That bulletin specifically pointed to QAnon , a far-right theory claiming there's a plot against President Donald Trump, as well as Pizzagate , a now-debunked claim that Hillary Clinton and her aides were operating a human-trafficking ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant.Websites like Facebook enjoy immunity from civil lawsuits or from local or state criminal prosecution over content posted by users.While Section 230 doesn't protect websites from federal criminal prosecution, U.S. prosecutors would still be loath to prosecute mainstream websites for conspiracies spread on their platforms. The First Amendment would likely protect big websites like Facebook and Twitter from prosecution because they're "almost certainly not involved in the conspiracy," Goldman noted.But the story might be different for "sketchy, small sites" operated by individuals who might actively be involved in propagating conspiracies, Goldman pointed out. "The venue for the conspiracy theory discussions might matter to the legal liability of the operator. Were they trying to foment problems or was that an unfortunate misuse of tools for other purposes?"Regardless of whether they face federal criminal liability, Facebook, Twitter, and other websites still have an interest in doing what they can to stop conspiracy theorists from exploiting their websites to spread fake news — especially fake news that could do real damage.As Jana Winter points out in Yahoo News , the Pizzagate conspiracy spurred a 28-year-old man to fire an automatic weapon in a pizza restaurant to try to rescue children he believed were being held there. The conspiracy that led to that action proliferated in more than 30 Facebook groups, NBC News reported in February "The internet has allowed the craziest theories to flourish, and even worse, our own government has been validating and endorsing those theories, which has emboldened the purveyors of the worst views to feel like they're engaged in credible activity," Goldman noted. "It's a crazy, crazy time."When asked to comment on the FBI bulletin, Twitter pointed to its web pages detailing its policies on terrorist content and on platform manipulation . Facebook, Google, and Reddit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Erin Fuchs is deputy managing editor at Yahoo Finance.