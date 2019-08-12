© Reuters/Luc Gnago

A woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been arrested after attacking her three-year-old daughter with a machete, sending the child to an emergency room in critical condition, local media report.The child was rushed Albert Einstein Medical Center shortly after 8pm local timepolice told local media, without stating whether anyone else was present at home at the time of the attack.The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.