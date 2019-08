© Araceli Johnson



Company records show an action plan that includes promoting certain search results and targeting book reviewsAs a journalist who has covered corporate America for more than 30 years, very little shocks me about the propaganda tactics companies often deploy. I know the pressure companies can and do bring to bear when trying to effect positive coverage and limit reporting they deem negative about their business practices and products But when I recently received close to 50 pages of internal Monsanto communications about the company's plans to target me and my reputation, I was shocked.But I never dreamed I would warrant my own Monsanto action plan.The company records I've obtained show a range of actions. One Monsanto plan involved paying for web placement of a blogpost about me so that Monsanto-written information would pop up at the top of certain internet searches involving my name. The correspondence also discussed a need to produce "third party talking points" about me. In addition, Monsanto produced a video to help it amplify company-engineered propaganda about me and my work.FTI's Adam Cubbage was the author of a September 2017 email , dated a month before the October 2017 release of Whitewash. Cubbage, senior director of strategic communications, sent Monsanto employees a list of "action items" ahead of the book launch. On the list: the development of an "issue alert" laying out the "flaws of argument" in the book and a link to the book sales page on Amazon where people presumably could post negative reviews. The plan called for enlisting "industry & farmer customers" to potentially post reviews using points puts together by Monsanto.FTI's Cubbage also designated for "immediate action" the "paid placement of existing blog post on Carey Gillam when google search 'Monsanto Glyphosate Carey Gillam'".The records are part of a cache of communications turned over through court-ordered discovery in litigation brought by thousands of cancer victims who allege their exposure to Monsanto's Roundup herbicides caused their diseases.Monsanto also had an action plan aimed at discrediting the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) after the scientific group classified glyphosate , the key ingredient in Roundup, as a probable human carcinogen in March 2015. It had a " preparedness and engagement plan " for IARC even before the agency issued its classification of glyphosate.The company emails also briefly touch on pressure that Monsanto applied while I was at Reuters. The company was perfectly happy with stories that highlighted its new products, or the spread of adoption of its seed technology, or its latest expansion efforts. In one email , the Monsanto media relations executive Sam Murphey discussed how he and colleaguesafter publication of a September 2015 story I wrote for Reuters. The story , titled US Workers Sue Monsanto Claiming Herbicide Caused Cancer, brought attention to the growing number of Roundup cancer lawsuits against Monsanto."We continue to push back on her editors very strongly every chance we get," Murphey wrote to his colleagues after that story. "And we all hope for the day she gets reassigned."It does not appear that my departure from Reuters eased Monsanto's irritation much. After I left in late October 2015, joined US Right to Know , a not-for-profit organization seeking transparency in the food industry, and started writing Whitewash in January 2016, a Monsanto email dated May 2016 referred to me as "a pain in the ass".Monsanto affiliates have repeatedly harassed editors at publications that carry my stories, and hosts of webinars and conferences featuring my work have been pressured to exclude me from participation. And, in a particularly juvenile move,I'm just one person, just one reporter working from a home office in the midwest, juggling three kids with irregular writing deadlines. So the knowledge that a multibillion-dollar corporation spent so much time and attention trying to figure out how to thwart me is terrifying.When corporate power is so intensely brought to silence messengers, to manipulate the public record and public opinion, truth becomes stifled. And we should all be afraid.