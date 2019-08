© Monsanto/Victor Tangermann

Coordinated Effort

Monsanto, the agrochemical company that's attained notoriety for its agricultural pesticides and genetically modified organisms, reportedly worked overtime to discredit investigative journalists criticizing the company — and even paid the search giant Google to suppress the findings. Carey Gillam , a journalist with Reuters, was reporting on the health effects of Monsanto's products a few years back. As part of a massive damage-control campaign, the company worked to discredit her work as much as possible, according to an investigation by The Guardian."I've always known that Monsanto didn't like my work... and worked to pressure editors and silence me," Gillam told the Guardian. "But I never imagined a multi-billion dollar company would actually spend so much time and energy and personnel on me. It's astonishing."