polar bear
"A shorter ice-free season than we've seen for decades."

Let me repeat that!

"A shorter ice-free season than we've seen for decades."
"Polar bear habitat update for the first week of August 2019 shows there is still more sea ice than average in Hudson Bay, the southern-most area of continuous habitation for this species."

"freeze-up in that region for the last two years has also been earlier-than-average which means a shorter ice-free season than we've seen for decades." (Emphasis added)

"Sea ice for the first week of August was also above average around Svalbard in the Barents Sea and higher than the last few years in the Central Arctic, which is a critical summer refugium for polar bears that live in the peripheral seas of the Arctic Ocean."

Thanks to Jim MacDonald for this link

"I live western Hudson Bay," says Jim, "and yes, late-leaving ice this year and brutal long-lasting winter temps."