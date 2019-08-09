© RIA Novosti / Mirbek Sakenov

Armed troops returned to try and arrest Almazbek Atambayev,Special forces managed to gain entry into the compound, with reports of flash grenade and gunshots. A fire is also said to have broken out inside, though it's unclear what exactly was burning. Gunfire was heard as special forces targeted the crowd with rubber bullets, stun grenades, and tear gas.The Interior Ministry had also stationed armored vehicles, including trucks equipped with water cannons, around the mansion. Later, it was reported that one of these vehicles rammed into the building's gate, allowing assault teams to enter the compound.Meanwhile,Witnesses claim that this was after Atambayev's supporters had handed over six soldiers they had detained the night before. Around 20 buses filled with troops are reportedly outside the mansion, while the road to Koi-Tash village, where it is located, has been blocked by law enforcement.His supporters threw rocks, used sticks, fireworks and eventually live shots to repel the troops.Atambayev himself made an emotional appeal to security troops, urging them to avoid spilling blood. "Do not shoot your own people. This is all going to end badly for you," he was heard in the video that appeared on social media."We are not terrorists, neither me nor the civil people, who gathered near the house today," the former President said.Later in the day, the government changed his status in the lingering probe. The sitting President Sooronbay Zheenbekov accused Atambayev of "neglecting law and constitution," and saidHowever, as soon as he'd retired in 2017, the new authorities in the Central Asian state launched an investigation, after accusing the 62-year-old of concealing income, of corruption and other violations.In June, parliament stripped Atambayev of his immunity and his official status as a former president. The politician has denied all accusations, saying that a "campaign of lies and slander" had been launched against him.