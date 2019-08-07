© kopiya

China can switch to the Russian market to replace American products amid the ongoing trade war with Washington, Russian Economy Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin has announced.Beijing considers Moscow a reliable partner, according to the minister, andWhile Beijing and Washington are embroiled in a simmering trade war, Sino-Russian relations are going through a "renaissance," and this could further boost bilateral trade.Oreshkin said as cited by RIA Novosti.In July, China's Commerce Ministry said it is in talks with its Russian counterparts to boost bilateral trade, particularly by increasing imports of Russian soybeans and other agricultural products as Beijing tries to diversify supplies away from the US. Later that month,In 2018, trade turnover between Russia and China enjoyed historic growth of nearly 25 percent, reaching $108 billion. Now the two countries have even more ambitious plans to double trade turnover in the next few years.