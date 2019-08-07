Steve Hooper is a 30-year veteran of the FBI. Hooper said the El Paso shooter, during interviews, says he was triggered after watching the DNC debate where all the candidates raised their hands to provide "health insurance" to illegal immigrants.
It was the insanity at the Democrat Presidential debates that triggered the shooter, not Trump's language.
Here is the audio from the Mike Broomhead Show this morning:
Hat Tip MarkSteve Hooper: When the most recent debate when they all said free healthcare, they all raised their hands. That's what pushed him over the edge. He felt he was justified. He felt he ran out of alternatives.
Comment: Which plays very nicely into Democratic talking points that Trump encourages white supremacists. Except that the Dayton shooter's alleged motivation (which is getting far less media attention) was exactly the opposite.
More likely it's the hysterical level of rhetoric on both sides triggering the susceptible, whatever their politics.