Steve Hooper: When the most recent debate when they all said free healthcare, they all raised their hands. That's what pushed him over the edge. He felt he was justified. He felt he ran out of alternatives.

This morning at 7:30 AM (Phoenix time) former FBI Agent Steve Hooper joined radio host Mike Broomhead on the Mike Broomhead Show on KFYI 550 AM 6-10AM).Steve Hooper is a 30-year veteran of the FBI. Hooper said the El Paso shooter, during interviews, says he was triggered after watching the DNC debate where all the candidates raised their hands to provide "health insurance" to illegal immigrants.It was the insanity at the Democrat Presidential debates that triggered the shooter, not Trump's language.Here is the audio from the Mike Broomhead Show this morning:Hat Tip Mark