NK rocket launch
North Korea has fired several 'unidentified projectiles' into the Sea of Japan as its foreign ministry slammed joint US-South Korean military drills as "hostile" move in breach of all peace initiatives in the peninsula.

South Korean troops have been put on high alert in case Pyongyang launched additional missiles as Seoul analyzes the type of the two projectiles it detected Tuesday morning.

The missile launch is the fourth such test in two weeks and coincides with the start of the joint US-South Korea military drills that will last until August 20. "We remain unchanged in our stand to resolve the issues through dialogue. But the dynamics of dialogue will be more invisible as long as the hostile military moves continue," a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said.

The US and South Korea tried to keep their upcoming exercises low-key, amid Pyongyang's vigorous protests. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump dismissed North Korea's short-range ballistic missile tests last week, saying that short-range rockets did not bother him much. "These missiles tests are not a violation of our signed Singapore agreement, nor was there discussion of short-range missiles when we shook hands," Trump tweeted Friday, downplaying Pyongyang's concerns and response.