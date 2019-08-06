South Korean troops have been put on high alert in case Pyongyang launched additional missiles as Seoul analyzes the type of the two projectiles it detected Tuesday morning.The missile launch is the fourth such test in two weeks and coincides with the start of the joint US-South Korea military drills that will last until August 20." a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said.The US and South Koreaamid Pyongyang's vigorous protests. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump dismissed North Korea's short-range ballistic missile tests last week, saying that short-range rockets did not bother him much.Trump tweeted Friday, downplaying Pyongyang's concerns and response.