The Walmart-Cielo Vista Mall shooter in El Paso, Texas, was identified this afternoon as Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas outside of Dallas.

Washington Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli posted the name and a photos of the alleged shooter, sourced to law enforcement, "A law enforcement official in El Paso told me the Walmart shooter is in custody. Patrick Crusius of Dallas. Just turned 21 years old this week."


Patrick Crusius has a profile on MyLife.com.

MyLife is an American information brokerage founded in 2002 as Reunion.com. MyLife gathers personal information through public records and other sources to automatically generate a "MyLife Public Page" for each person, described by MyLife as a "complete Wikipedia-like biography on every American."

At 2:46 PM today MyLife had this profile for the deranged killer Patrick Crusius.

His original profile at 2:46 said he was a registered Democrat.

At 2:50 PM leftists changed his political affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
At 2:52 his profile was changed again.
His description now says he is a Republican and QAnon member.

By Saturday night his profile includes anti-Jewish slurs and links him to Trump and Jeffrey Epstein and calls him an Evangelical Christian.