© Institute of World Politics/Gary Cameron/Reuters/Politico/Viral News Now/WSJ/Facebook/KJN



"These are all a bunch of dirty cops and, I'll tell you, some of them better go to jail, or we're going to go down in a spiral in this country because you will not have a Republican that will trust the FBI or the Department of Justice for generations to come."

Devin Nunes on Biased Investigators:House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss the ongoing investigative situation with James Comey.Representative Nunes highlights the difference between Inspector General Michael Horowitz and U.S. Attorney John Durham; noting there is a possibility the investigative review of Mr. Durham touches on a great deal more than IG Horowitz.Here's the opening statement by Tucker Carlson toward James Comey: