The campaign to silence those who question progressive ideas about race and privilege requires frequent rebranding. Labels such as "far-right" and "alt-right," which once might have served to strip a person of his or her livelihood and personal reputation, have become such common terms of abuse that they've effectively become meaningless. The words "white nationalist" once were used to describe someone who actually supported the creation of a white ethnostate. But now, activists are claiming that the mere act of making an "okay" hand gesture could mark you as a " white power " extremist — or at least someone who is "alt-right-adjacent."As a visible minority, I've experienced my share of prejudice and ignorance. I don't deny that racism exists and that it is repugnant. But the solution is not to divide society into ideological factions, with one side being publicly shamed and banished, while the other is given carte blanche to promote its own, increasingly fanatical, intersectional doctrines.The theory of intersectionality, now widely embraced by self-described feminist activists, maintains that non-whites, women, and LGBT individuals face systemic oppression whose scope increases according to the number of minority statuses a person holds. The fewer boxes you check (straight white men don't check any) the more "privilege" you are deemed to possess. This privilege, which now serves as a sort of intersectional mark of Cain, is invoked to justify reverse racism (though a true intersectionalist would argue that this is a misuse of the word "racism," since the term only may be applied in regard to the mistreatment of a so-called "person of color").In a sample of over 15,000 New Zealand registered voters, the researchers found, perceptions of group-based deprivation (that is, the belief that one's own ethnic group is losing out due to policies that help other groups) were associated with increased feelings of nationalism; and that nationalistic beliefs increased the psychological wellbeing of those who felt that they were being deprived.The term "intersectionality" doesn't appear in the paper. But among elites, intersectionality and similar doctrines — which openly devalue white people by presenting their accomplishments as the product of bigotry instead of hard work or talent — have been primary drivers of the "perceived loss of ingroup status" described in the paper.To be clear, I share the intersectionalists' abhorrence with actual white nationalist and white supremacist ideas. I've realized, however, that everyone who is categorized under these labels does not belong to a single homogenous group. Some don't, in fact, think less of minorities, or believe that white people are superior. Their political activism, in this case, is motivated by a desire to support a group (their own) that they believe has been demoted to the bottom of society's status totem pole.Some well-known "intersectional" journalists have even taken to smearing mainstream media outlets that publish anything they disagree with — including Quillette — as "white nationalist" journalism. But a reasonable person might ask: If that's the case, why does Quillette have an Asian woman (i.e., me) as one of its few regular columnists? Ask this question in a public forum, and the response from intersectionalists will be — I promise you — to bring up examples of Jews acting as Nazi collaborators. More broadly, those of us who are not white, but who question prevailing orthodoxies about race, often are dismissed as "useful idiots" and media "opportunists," instead of being considered independent thinkers. Who is the real racist here?Debra W. Soh holds a Ph.D. in sexual neuroscience research from York University and writes about the science and politics of sex. Follow her at @DrDebraSoh