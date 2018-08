This fall, the University of Kansas will be facilitating a " feminist parenting group ," where participants will learn "strategies for raising intersectional feminist children."KU's Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equality will be hosting at least three meetings this fall meant to "support student-, staff-, and faculty-parents as well as other interested individuals in exploring strategies for raising intersectional feminist children.""At each session, participants will learn of at least one new skill or resource useful for nurturing intersectional feminist youth." Tweet ThisThe Center also prides itself on providing "education, involvement opportunities, and tools" that "challenge stereotypical notions of gender and barriers that inhibit students' academic success, persistence to graduation, and ability to thrive in the workplace."The publication further explains that "intersectional feminism tells us that oppression comes in many different forms. Someone is not simply oppressed or privileged: we can be simultaneously privileged and oppressed by different aspects of our identities."The Center also facilitates a Facebook group surrounding "feminist parenting" as an auxiliary resource for the group to "explore strategies for nurturing intersectional feminist children.""Do you operate the toy with your genitalia?" the chart asks, and concludes that if the answer is "no," then the toy is "for either boys or girls." If the answer is "yes," it adds helpfully, then the toy in question "is not for children."Campus Reform reached out to the Emily Taylor Center for elaboration on the concept of intersectional feminist parenting, but has not received a response.