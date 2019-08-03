Details are still coming in, but we fully expect the initial reports of multiple gunmen to be whittled down in the official narrative to another 'lone gunman'...
No word yet on the number of dead, but dozens have been injured.
At least 18 people have been shot at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, local media reports. Police are searching for possibly multiple shooters, while footage of victims and shocking accounts of witnesses have emerged.
One suspect has been placed in custody, El Paso police told local TV, adding that the search of the crime scene and its surroundings continues. Police confirmed "multiple" people have been killed but have so far refused to reveal the exact number or the victims' identities.
Several extremely graphic videos, purportedly taken at the scene, have emerged online. One shows at least three bodies lying outside the Walmart and in its parking lot. In another one, people are seen fleeing the store past a person lying on the floor in a large blood puddle.
Meanwhile a short clip of a man hiding under furniture while multiple shots are heard in the background has been making the rounds in the media.
The shooting began to unfold at the Cielos Vista Mall area around 11am local time on Saturday, but more than an hour later, local law enforcement reported the scene was "still active."
Police said it received reports of "multiple shooters" and was "conducting search of a very large area."
Some witness accounts claim that a man armed with an AK-style rifle began shooting outside the Walmart and then went on a rampage inside the store. Others suggest that at least two or more attackers were at the scene.A woman and her daughter described seeing at least three men dressed in black shooting shoppers at the Walmart. Asked if she might have confused them for police, she reaffirmed that they were the perpetrators [click on tweet to view video]:
With limited details available, local media said at least 18 people were "shot" in the attack, and that several of them are feared dead. Footage from the scene shows heavily armed officers and police helicopters deployed.
The mayor of El Paso, Dee Margo, has told CNN that police have three suspects in custody. (Count them: one, two, THREE...)
21-year-old Texan Patrick Crusius: