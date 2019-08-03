© Behrouz Mehri / AFP



Tehran is ready for the next phase of reducing its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement, as the US ramps up sanctions against the country and its Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif."The third step in reducing commitments will be implemented in the current situation," Zarif said on Saturday, as quoted by local media.The US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran. In early May, Iran gave the EU countries, which are also signatories of the deal, 60 days to negotiate sanctions relief. If that does not happen, the nation will gradually reduce its obligations under the JCPOA, Iranian officials said., but Iran had earlier threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and the enrichment the uranium stockpiles to 20 percent purity.If the JCPOA continues to be breached by other parties, Iran "will also implement it in the same incomplete manner," Zarif stressed.On Wednesday, the US Treasury placed sanctions on Zarif for promoting "the reckless agenda" of Iranian leadership, and being "the regime's primary spokesperson around the world." Zarif blasted the move as "paranoia."