"Saikat [Chakrabarti] has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with [nonprofit group] New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal," Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez director of communications, said Friday.Saikat Chakrabarti, was the chief of staff and also managed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upstart 2018 campaign. He is leaving office after a series of controversies, and high profile fights with other democrats in the house of representatives."We are extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14. From his co-founding of Justice Democrats to his work on the Ocasio-Cortez campaign and in the official office, Saikat's goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and we look forward to continuing working with him to do just that," Corbin Trent continued Backer said Chakrabarti "was on all sides of the scheme." He owned Brand New Congress LLC, sat on the board of the Justice Democrats PAC and co-founded the Brand New Congress PAC — all while serving as Ocasio-Cortez's campaign manager.