National Review contributor and podcast host Luke Thompson was suspended from Twitter last month after drawing attention to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listing her boyfriend Riley Roberts as a staff member in the House of Representatives email directory, potentially drawing a taxpayer-funded salary. Ocasio-Cortez and her office denied that Roberts is on staff (although he is listed as such) and drawing a salary. The truth is still very much unclear According to Thompson, the Democrat's wealthy benefactor named Saikat Chakrabarti may have funneled PAC payments over the legal limit to her boyfriend in order to fund her campaign. Now, Chakrabarti is serving as Ocasio-Cortez's chief of staff."While Ocasio-Cortez's campaign was paying an organization for 'strategic consulting,' a PAC affiliated with that organization was paying just under a third of that amount to her boyfriend. At the time her campaign was running low on funds. She would later hire the wealthy founder of this organization to be her chief of staff once she was elected to Congress," a report from The Blaze summed up. "If the payments from the PAC to her boyfriend were meant to keep her campaign afloat, they were $1,000 over the legal limit for PAC donations in a calendar year.""This is a clever way to try to make running for office easier and to place a lot of small bets on a lot of insurgent candidates and hope for a few lucky wins. And that pretty much seems to be what happened," wrote Thompson.Ocasio-Cortez paid Brand New Congress LLC for said "strategic consulting" (totaling $18,880.14) like any other campaign would, noted Thompson. But, atypically, he said, "Brand New Congress PAC turned around and paid her boyfriend as a 'marketing consultant.'""Indeed, while Brand New Congress PAC's ten largest expenditures were paid to Brand New Congress LLC for 'strategic consulting,' a sum that totaled $261,165.20 over the course of the campaign, its eleventh and twelfth largest expenditures were paid to Riley Roberts," he explained (emphasis added).On August 8, Brand New Congress PAC paid $3,000 to Roberts; on August 27, Ocasio-Cortez's campaign paid $6,191.32 to Brand New Congress LLC, he reports. Thompson notes that a month later, "Brand New Congress PAC then turned around and paid Riley Roberts another $3,000.""At the beginning of October, more than four months into her campaign, AOC's fundraising had been anemic. Excluding an in-kind contribution from Chakrabarti, she'd raised only $3,032.75 but had already spent $27,591.27 - more than half of which she'd paid to Chakrabarti's Brand New Congress LLC," said Thompson. "By the end of 2017 she'd spent $37,249.94 but raised only $8,361.03."Thompson concludes: "When AOC won, she then hired Chakrabarti, her strategist/patron, as her Chief of Staff.Moreover, as noted by The Blaze, Ocasio-Cortez's current communications director is Corbin Trent. He was formerly the communications director for Justice Democrats; Justice Democrats is a PAC tied to Brand New Congress that was created by Chakrabarti and The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur. FEC filings show "Ocasio-Cortez's campaign paid Justice Democrats $2,626.32 on November 1, 2017, for 'strategic consulting,'" notes The Blaze. As shown on Open Secrets , a site exposing so-called dark money, Justice Democrats donated $5,000 to Ocasio-Cortez's campaign.