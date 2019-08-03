In Rumpelstiltskin, the miller's daughter can rely on the magical dwarf to help her to spin straw into gold for the king. In reality there are no magical dwarves, but there are monopolistic cartel capitalists who have found the way to make the public pay through their nose for commonplace items. Welcome to the realm of artificial scarcity.
Artificial Scarcity
© Assignment Point

For listeners with limited bandwidth, you can download a small, low-quality version of this episode here.

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: