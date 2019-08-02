Woman Wanted For Urinating On Potatoes At Pennsylvania Walmart, Police Say

According to police, the woman is accused of urinating on a bin of potatoes after entering the store. She left soon after.



Police identified that woman as Grace Brown. She is now being charged with criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkness. She is awaiting a preliminary hearing. (source)

People are recording themselves doing disgusting things in grocery stores.

"We believe we may have recovered the half-gallon that was tampered with," Blue Bell's statement said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location."



"The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers," the company said. "Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products." (source)

Of course, because stupidity is contagious, another person had to tamper with ice cream.

The Blue Bell ice cream company is not thrilled about these incidents.

"We are always looking for ways to improve, including looking at methods within our manufacturing process to add additional protection to the carton," said a Blue Bell spokesperson in a written statement.



Blue Bell says that during production half-gallon containers are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. Blue Bell says the lids are frozen so tightly to the carton that any attempt to take them off should be noticeable. But the company is not ruling out adding some type of wrapper around lids in the future. (source)

Two other incidents recently made the news and are equally disturbing.

This video, which made the rounds on Reddit and Twitter yesterday, shows a gray-haired man in sweatpants sipping soup from the grocery store's soup bar directly from the ladle... [pausing to catch my breath]... which he then returns to the communal pot. I did spend a few minute trying to give this man the benefit of the doubt; I did. But there is no explanation. Need to take a taste of the soup? I'm sure there are plastic spoons right there. There is no circumstance under which a person should press their lips to a communal serving utensil, full stop. He's really relishing it too, going in for multiple slurps. [dry heave] (source)

Some parents are encouraging their children to engage in degenerate behavior.

Cori E. Ward, 30, was arrested on a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, according to jail records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Ward, who posted the video of her daughter on social media Tuesday, responded to a storm of criticism Wednesday saying that it wasn't a choreographed prank, let alone anything motivated by a social media fad.



"What I didn't know was that there was a "licking challenge" as I don't scroll social media like that," the woman said in a Facebook post before apparently deleting her profile.



She also implied that the materials her kids were handling while waiting for medical appointments were all either cleaned or discarded.



"The video doesn't show that the items were thrown away or anything else that happened," her explanation continued. "I posted this on my personal Snapchat with my 20-something friends, where someone allowed another person to video it. I didn't post it on Facebook or YouTube as a challenge or whatever." (source)

Why do people do things like this?

"It's just a plain old version of antisocial behavior," said Susan Whitbourne, professor emerita in the Psychological and Brain Sciences Department at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. "It is an antisocial act, and it's outside the bounds of proper social behavior."



"Generally speaking, adolescents are both more reckless and more sensitive to social evaluation than either children or adults. The act(s) you describe seem to me to achieve both," Laurence Steinberg, a professor of psychology at Temple University, wrote in an email. "Our research has shown that teenagers are more likely to take risks when they are being viewed, or believe they are being viewed, by same-age individuals."



This sort of antisocial behavior happens frequently with people younger than 30, Whitbourne said. And throwing in social media only makes everything worse.



"Added to this rebellious component of the behavior is the anonymity provided by social media and the disinhibition it enables," she said. "Once posted, these displays will generate a certain amount of social reinforcement (i.e. likes and thumbs ups), and so the behavior spreads." (source)

But the bigger question is — why? Why the licking nonsense in the first place?



And on that, here's a thought: If there were no such thing as selfies, there probably wouldn't be as many of these sick product lickers out there.



They feed off the video. They grab a thrill from the notoriety. They get a quick shot of social media fame — the likes, the shares, the smiley faces, the attention — and bam, there's their fill of self-esteem for the week.



They don't accomplish much in life. So they rely on the fake-ness of social media to create a stir they can point to as substitute accomplishment.



Fact is, if social media weren't so targeted toward the lowest common denominator — the low achievers who think, say, 1,000 likes is akin to creation and achievement and production of something ingenious, or necessary, or even wanted and desired — then product licking wouldn't be a thing.



It couldn't be.



The low levels wouldn't have any place to showcase their low-level deeds. The selfie-star seekers wouldn't have an audience to cheer their moronic behaviors. (source)

The film tells the story of two people who take part in a top-secret military human hibernation experiment, only to awaken 500 years later in a dystopian society where anti-intellectualism and commercialism have run rampant, and which is devoid of intellectual curiosity, social responsibility, and coherent notions of justice and human rights. (source)

Here's how to check food and other products for tampering.

Carefully examine all food product packaging. Be aware of the normal appearance of food containers. That way you'll be more likely to notice if an outer seal or wrapper is missing. Compare a suspect container with others on the shelf.

Check any anti-tampering devices on packaging. Make sure the plastic seal around the outside of a container is intact or that the safety button on the lid of a jar is down.

Don't purchase products if the packaging is open, torn, or damaged. This includes products on the shelf or in the refrigerator or freezer sections of the grocery store.

Don't buy products that are damaged or that look unusual. For example, never purchase canned goods that are leaking or that bulge at the ends. Likewise for products that appear to have been thawed and then refrozen.

Check the "sell-by" dates printed on some products, and only buy items within that time frame.

When opening a container, carefully inspect the product. Don't use products that are discolored, moldy, have an off odor, or that spurt liquid or foam when the container is opened.

Never eat food from products that are damaged or that look unusual. For example, cans that are leaking or that bulge at the ends.

