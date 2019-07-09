Society's Child
Suspect, identified in gone viral 'ice cream-licking video', could get 20 years in prison
The Epoch Times
Sun, 07 Jul 2019 00:00 UTC
A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing horror from people on social media. "You foul," says a voice off-camera in the clip.
The teen's name was not revealed by police as she is a juvenile, CBS News reported on July 5, adding that detectives have spoken with the suspect. They won't be releasing her name to the public because she is a minor. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is now handling the case, said the Lufkin Police Department to CBS.
Before she was identified, reports said she could face as much as 20 years in prison. Officials were planning on arresting her on second-degree felony tampering charges.
Blue Bell issued a statement about the matter, saying the ice cream was not sold.
"Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case," the statement said. "Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location." It added: "Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products."
Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police's public relations officer, said that a "catfish" who used an Instagram handle similar to the suspect in the video started taking credit for the stunt, ABC13 reported.
Pebsworth said the catfish account stated, "Yeah, I really did that. You can call it Flu Bell ice cream now 'cause I was a lil sick last week. Repost yourself doing this. Let's see if we can start an epidemic (literally)."
Police are now speaking with prosecutors to determine whether the teen's boyfriend should be charged.
20 Years in Prison?
Earlier reports said the suspect could face a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, said the Lufkin police department to NBC News.
With that, she could face a 2 to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, according to the report. Additional federal charges could be filed against the woman, officials told the broadcaster.
As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together," a police spokesperson also told NBC. Other details about the case are not clear.