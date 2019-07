© Jamie Squire/Getty Images

20 Years in Prison?

A video of the incident has gone viral, drawing horror from people on social media. "You foul," says a voice off-camera in the clip.The teen's name was not revealed by police as she is a juvenile, CBS News reported on July 5, adding that detectives have spoken with the suspect. They won't be releasing her name to the public because she is a minor. The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is now handling the case, said the Lufkin Police Department to CBS.Blue Bell issued a statement about the matter, saying the ice cream was not sold."Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with.It added: "Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products."Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin Police's public relations officer, said that a "catfish" who used an Instagram handle similar to the suspect in the video started taking credit for the stunt, ABC13 reported Police are now speaking with prosecutors to determine whether the teen's boyfriend should be charged.Earlier reports said the suspect could facesaid the Lufkin police department to NBC News. officials told the broadcaster.As that portion of the investigation continues, detectives are focusing on identifying the male (in the green shirt) behind the camera seen in images of the two entering the store together," a police spokesperson also told NBC. Other details about the case are not clear.