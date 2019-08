© AFP/Ricardo Arduengo



Tens of thousands of water bottles intended for hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico have been found sitting in a field unopened.Nearly two years after a pair of hurricanes rocked Puerto Rico, killing thousands,. Aerial photos captured by the AFP news agency reveal a veritable ocean of waste: countless water bottles heaped onto pallets on farmland near the city of San Juan.Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria in 2017, the deadliest storm to hit the country in decades.A spokesman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), one of the bodies tasked with overseeing disaster relief in Puerto Rico after the storms,"Following its response to the storms affecting the Caribbean area, FEMA had a surplus of water in its inventories that is now near or passed their expiration dates," a FEMA representative told CBS in a statement and said "this process is underway ... and is on target for September 2019 completion."It is unclear at what point the bottles expired, how long they have languished in the field, or what entity was hired to dispose of them.Some Puerto Ricans have voiced their anger and disappointment after the discovery."What is frustrating about the water scandal" is "that the government hid those packages from the people," one person told CBS's David Begnaud, adding that many were forced to purchase overpriced water from stores in the wake of the storms."Outrageous!" another Puerto Rican told Begnaud.stoking outrage from some of the aid workers who struggled to get supplies into the hands of desperate hurricane victims.While US President Donald Trump hailed the multi-billion dollar American relief effort as an "incredible success," the administration came under fire for being slow to act, and even FEMA itself admitted to an inadequate response to the crisis, in an internal report.