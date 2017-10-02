The San Juan Mayor slammed President Trump for ignoring the suffering people of Puerto Rico.
She said this while standing in front of pallets of US aid from the mainland.
Now we know why the people have no aid.
The Teamsters Union drivers did not show up to work.
Only 20% of drivers arrived at the ports to distribute the relief supplies.
Conservative Treehouse reported:
Puerto Rican born and raised, Colonel Michael A. Valle ("Torch"), Commander, 101st Air and Space Operations Group, and Director of the Joint Air Component Coordination Element, 1st Air Force, responsible for Hurricane Maria relief efforts, has the following comment:More... here....They have the generators, water, food, medicine, and fuel on the ground, yet the supplies are not moving across the island as quickly as they're needed.
"It's a lack of drivers for the transport trucks, the 18 wheelers. Supplies we have. Trucks we have. There are ships full of supplies, backed up in the ports, waiting to have a vehicle to unload into. However, only 20% of the truck drivers show up to work. These are private citizens in Puerto Rico, paid by companies that are contracted by the government".. (link)
The union is reportedly not allowing drivers to remove goods from the Port of San Juan.
The relief bottleneck was out of the Port of San Juan.