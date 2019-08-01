Trump Twitter

President Trump said Tuesday that some of the accounts or content that he retweets from his @realDonaldTrump handle can end up being a "problem" for the White House.

During an interview with C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, the president argued that he did not regret any of the tweets he personally wrote, but demurred when it came to content from other accounts when asked whether he regretted any of his account's roughly 43,000 messages.

"Not much, honestly not much," Trump said. "I sent the one about the 'wiretapping' ... and that turned out to be true."

"A lot of the times the bigger problem is the retweets," he continued. "You know, you retweet something that sounds good but it turns out to be from a player that's not the best player in the world. And that sort of causes a problem."


Earlier in the interview, the president called his tweets a defense against bias in the media.

"If I got fair coverage I wouldn't even have to tweet. It's my only form of defense," Trump said.

"If the press covered me fairly, I wouldn't need that. But they don't cover me fairly," he continued, citing coverage of a protester who disrupted one of his recent speeches.