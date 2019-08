A US family have expressed their outrage after their elderly relative's body was blown up in an explosives test.Doris Stauffer's body, 73, was donated to science after her death in 2013, with her family believing her remains would be used to study the effects of Alzheimer's Disease.Instead her body was sold to the US Army for explosives testing, her son Jim told Reuters Mrs Stauffer's family are now suing Biological Resource Centre, the company that sold her body to the US Army.The lawsuit also included the company owner Stephen Gore."If I can be a little small part of his personal financial destruction, I don't care," Mr Stauffer said.Biological Research Centre has since closed its doors after the FBI raided its facility in 2014.He will appear in court in October, facing a civil suit from Mr Stauffer and other families whose bodies were misused.