Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson became the most-searched candidate on Google after her second primary debate, in which she condemned the "dark psychic force" that Donald Trump allegedly unleashed upon the US.She dominated Google searches following the debate. Before the debate began, Williamson was the top searched candidate in only two states.Her comments about the worrying state of America's social and political climate were particularly well received."If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I'm afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days," she declared, responding to a question from a Michigan voter asking how she'd prevent an event like the Flint water crisis from repeating itself.Her debate performance received wide praise on Twitter, with many apparently warming up to the idea that Williamson should be treated as a serious candidate.George Bush talked about "voodoo economics" without getting laughed off the campaign trail, another pointed out. Others agreed with her about the dark psychic forces but insisted they were possessing the Democratic Party, not Trump.But plenty of Americans were not ready for dark-forces talk just yet. Others, realizing the time had come to take her seriously, began addressing her arguments."Any attempt to implement mandatory reparations in any amount is going to unleash more dark psychic forces than you can shake a stick at," one commenter warned.