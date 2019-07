© Christine Byers of the Post-Dispatch



Adam Smith found the baby inside a box his mother had stored in the freezer for as long as he can remember, KMOV-TV reported."It still had skin, hair and everything; it was mummified," he told KSDK-TV. "After that, I freaked out, put it in the box and called police right away.", Smith told the St. Louis-Post Dispatch. He never thought to look in the box before Sunday, KSDK reported.Describing his mother as, he told the local station he opened it out of curiosity, thinking money could be inside with a cake top.Instead, he found a baby wrapped in pink fleece."I'm more confused, angry," he said. "I just want to find closure. I want to find more answers."Police are investigating the case as a suspicious death, KMOV-TV reported, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.Every time his mother moved apartments, Smith told the Post-Dispatch that she took the box with her. It took up a quarter of every freezer she owned, he said., the newspaper reported. As a 7- or 8-year-old child, he said he asked her why she seemed sad while driving."All I can remember is that she told me, 'My oldest child would have been 21 today,'" he told the Post-Dispatch . "And that her name was 'Jennifer.'"He gave police a sample of his DNA after questioning, the newspaper reported. As he continues to clear out the apartment, Smith said Monday"I picked up a sock and felt something in it," he told the Post-Dispatch. "But it was just cigarettes she was hiding from me."